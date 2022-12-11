Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Detroit

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-15; Detroit 7-21

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.32 points per game before their contest Sunday. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. If the matchup is anything like the Lakers' 128-121 win from their previous meeting in November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-122. Despite the defeat, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Grizzlies when they played this past Friday, losing 114-103. Detroit was down 98-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Jaden Ivey, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.