Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Detroit
Current Records: Los Angeles 14-5; Detroit 4-14
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons will face off at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Little Caesars Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Los Angeles is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Lakers were just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 107-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward LeBron James, who had 34 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the game between Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 122-107. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jerami Grant, who had 26 points.
This next contest looks promising for Los Angeles, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Los Angeles at 14-5 and the Pistons at 4-14. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the matchup with a 48.40% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit has only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Los Angeles' 5.50% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Detroit 99
- Mar 15, 2019 - Detroit 111 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Detroit 100
- Mar 26, 2018 - Detroit 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Oct 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 08, 2017 - Detroit 121 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 15, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 06, 2015 - Detroit 111 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 15, 2015 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Detroit 85