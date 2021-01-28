Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Detroit

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-5; Detroit 4-14

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons will face off at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Little Caesars Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Los Angeles is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Lakers were just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 107-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward LeBron James, who had 34 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 122-107. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jerami Grant, who had 26 points.

This next contest looks promising for Los Angeles, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Los Angeles at 14-5 and the Pistons at 4-14. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the matchup with a 48.40% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit has only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Los Angeles' 5.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.