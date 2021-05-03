Who's Playing

Orlando @ Detroit

Current Records: Orlando 20-44; Detroit 19-45

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will look to defend their home court Monday against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET. Orlando will be strutting in after a win while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Detroit and the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 107-94 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Josh Jackson had a rough night: he played for 34 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Orlando escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-46 deficit. Point guard Cole Anthony (26 points) and center Moe Wagner (24 points) were the top scorers for Orlando. Moe Wagner's performance made up for a slower matchup against Memphis this past Friday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pistons are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Detroit is now 19-45 while Orlando sits at 20-44. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Detroit is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, the Magic come into the game boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Pistons in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 18 games against Orlando.