Who's Playing

Orlando @ Detroit

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7 p.m. ET October 19th at Little Caesars Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Detroit (23-59), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Orlando struggled last season, too, ending up 22-60.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons could only manage to knock down 43.10% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. Orlando experienced some struggles of their own as they were second worst when it came to points per game last year, with the squad coming up with only 104.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Detroit has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Pistons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Detroit have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Orlando.