Who's Playing
Orlando @ Detroit
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7 p.m. ET October 19th at Little Caesars Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Detroit (23-59), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Orlando struggled last season, too, ending up 22-60.
A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons could only manage to knock down 43.10% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. Orlando experienced some struggles of their own as they were second worst when it came to points per game last year, with the squad coming up with only 104.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
Detroit has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.20
Odds
The Pistons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Orlando.
- Mar 17, 2022 - Detroit 134 vs. Orlando 120
- Jan 28, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 08, 2022 - Detroit 97 vs. Orlando 92
- Oct 30, 2021 - Detroit 110 vs. Orlando 103
- May 03, 2021 - Orlando 119 vs. Detroit 112
- Feb 23, 2021 - Detroit 105 vs. Orlando 93
- Feb 21, 2021 - Orlando 105 vs. Detroit 96
- Feb 12, 2020 - Orlando 116 vs. Detroit 112
- Nov 25, 2019 - Detroit 103 vs. Orlando 88
- Mar 28, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 16, 2019 - Detroit 120 vs. Orlando 115
- Dec 30, 2018 - Orlando 109 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 02, 2018 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 28, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 17, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Apr 12, 2017 - Orlando 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 24, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 04, 2016 - Orlando 98 vs. Detroit 92
- Oct 28, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 06, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 23, 2016 - Detroit 118 vs. Orlando 102
- Jan 04, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 89