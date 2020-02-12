Pistons vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 23-31 overall and 14-13 at home, while the Pistons are 19-37 overall and 8-18 on the road. The Magic snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday, and they enter Wednesday's contest holding the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons, meanwhile, have lost nine of their last 11 games. Orlando is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 207.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Pistons spread: Orlando -7.5

Magic vs. Pistons over-under: 207.5 points

Magic vs. Pistons money line: Orlando -324, Detroit +260

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-126 on Monday. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards, while Aaron Gordon finished with 26 points. The 135 points scored was a season best for the Magic. They scored 42 points in the fourth quarter and connected on a season-high 18 three-pointers.

Orlando comes into tonight's game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.3. Less enviably, the Pistons have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Plus, Orlando is 5-1 against the spread in its last six home games against Detroit.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit fell to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, 87-76 at home. Reggie Jackson wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit, as he played for 28 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting. The 76 points scored was a season low for Detroit.

Despite losing three consecutive games, the Pistons will enter Wednesday's matchup knowing they can beat Orlando. That's because the Pistons are 4-1 in their last five games against the Magic.

