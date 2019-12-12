Pistons vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Pistons vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Detroit
Current Records: Detroit 10-14; Dallas 16-7
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Thursday. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mexico City Arena. Dallas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.96 points per game.
It was close but no cigar for the Mavericks as they fell 110-106 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Dallas were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 66-46 at the end of the half), but Dallas just didn't have quite enough oomph.
Meanwhile, Detroit escaped with a win on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans by the margin of a single basket on Monday, 105-103. Detroit's PG Derrick Rose filled up the stat sheet, picked up 21 points and seven assists.
Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-2 ATS in away games but only 14-9 all in all.
Detroit's victory lifted them to 10-14 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 16-7. We'll see if the Pistons can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City,
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Dallas.
- Jan 31, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 25, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 06, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Dallas 106
- Dec 20, 2017 - Dallas 110 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 15, 2017 - Detroit 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 14, 2016 - Detroit 95 vs. Dallas 85
- Apr 01, 2016 - Dallas 98 vs. Detroit 89
- Mar 09, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Dallas 96
