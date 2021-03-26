Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Detroit

Current Records: Brooklyn 30-15; Detroit 12-31

What to Know

This Friday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.2 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. They won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

The night started off rough for Brooklyn on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 118-88 to the Utah Jazz. The Nets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-38. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-111 to the Indiana Pacers. Despite the defeat, the Pistons got a solid performance out of small forward Jerami Grant, who had 29 points along with six rebounds.

Brooklyn is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-113. In other words, don't count Detroit out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.