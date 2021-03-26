Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Detroit
Current Records: Brooklyn 30-15; Detroit 12-31
What to Know
This Friday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.2 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. They won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
The night started off rough for Brooklyn on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 118-88 to the Utah Jazz. The Nets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-38. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-111 to the Indiana Pacers. Despite the defeat, the Pistons got a solid performance out of small forward Jerami Grant, who had 29 points along with six rebounds.
Brooklyn is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-113. In other words, don't count Detroit out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Detroit have won ten out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Detroit 95
- Feb 09, 2021 - Detroit 122 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jan 29, 2020 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 02, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Mar 11, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Detroit 75
- Oct 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Detroit 119
- Oct 17, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Detroit 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 21, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 10, 2018 - Detroit 114 vs. Brooklyn 80
- Mar 30, 2017 - Detroit 90 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Mar 21, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Detroit 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Detroit 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 01, 2016 - Detroit 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 09, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Nov 29, 2015 - Brooklyn 87 vs. Detroit 83