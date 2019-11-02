Pistons vs. Nets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Pistons vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Detroit 2-4; Brooklyn 2-3
Last Season Records: Detroit 41-41; Brooklyn 42-40
What to Know
Brooklyn is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.8 points per game. They will take on Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Brooklyn strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 120.6 points per game.
The Nets were able to grind out a solid victory over Houston on Friday, winning 123-116. PF Taurean Waller-Prince and SG Garrett Temple were among the main playmakers for Brooklyn as the former shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards and the latter had 16 points along with seven rebounds. Waller-Prince didn't help his team much against Indiana on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 112-106 to Chicago. PF Markieff Morris wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; he finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Brooklyn's win lifted them to 2-3 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit comes into the match boasting the second most field goal percentage in the league at 47.90%. The Nets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 51.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.99
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 11, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Detroit 75
- Oct 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Detroit 119
- Oct 17, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Detroit 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 21, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 10, 2018 - Detroit 114 vs. Brooklyn 80
- Mar 30, 2017 - Detroit 90 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Mar 21, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Detroit 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Detroit 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 01, 2016 - Detroit 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 09, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Nov 29, 2015 - Brooklyn 87 vs. Detroit 83
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LeBron looked like old self vs. Dallas
The numbers haven't always been there this season, but LeBron just proved he can still bring...
-
Rivers: 'We're not playing any defense'
Houston might have beaten Brooklyn if it had just made a few more 3s, but its defense is already...
-
What Tatum's game-winner says about C's
Boston's wealth of perimeter options are built to keep things simple
-
Derrick Rose gets MVP chants in Chicago
Derrick Rose got a very warm welcome by his hometown fans
-
Temple has life in NBA figured out
Temple, who's bounced around the league, is ready to pass on his wealth of knowledge to future...
-
LeBron responds to question about Doncic
The Lakers will have to try to slow down Doncic and the Mavs on Friday night
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans