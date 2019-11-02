Pistons vs. Nets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Detroit 2-4; Brooklyn 2-3

Last Season Records: Detroit 41-41; Brooklyn 42-40

What to Know

Brooklyn is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.8 points per game. They will take on Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Brooklyn strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 120.6 points per game.

The Nets were able to grind out a solid victory over Houston on Friday, winning 123-116. PF Taurean Waller-Prince and SG Garrett Temple were among the main playmakers for Brooklyn as the former shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards and the latter had 16 points along with seven rebounds. Waller-Prince didn't help his team much against Indiana on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 112-106 to Chicago. PF Markieff Morris wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; he finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 2-3 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit comes into the match boasting the second most field goal percentage in the league at 47.90%. The Nets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 51.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.99

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.