Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Detroit

Current Records: Brooklyn 18-12; Detroit 8-23

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of last year. Detroit has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Brooklyn at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Little Caesars Arena. If the contest is anything like the Nets' 130-123 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Detroit came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday, falling 122-113. Center Jalen Duren put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Duren has had at least 12 rebounds. Duren's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn skirted by the Toronto Raptors 119-116 this past Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Kyrie Irving as the clock expired. Brooklyn's Uncle Drew did his thing and had 32 points and five assists.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 15-14-2 against the spread.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 18-12 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 8-23. Allowing an average of 117.71 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Nets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.