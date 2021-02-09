Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Detroit
Current Records: Brooklyn 14-11; Detroit 5-18
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.24 points per game before their contest Tuesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Detroit Pistons will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Little Caesars Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Nets received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 124-108 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard James Harden, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, ten assists, and eight boards. That's the fifth consecutive game in which The Beard has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, Detroit fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 135-129. Detroit's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Jerami Grant, who had 32 points and six assists, and shooting guard Delon Wright, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-13 against the spread when favored.
Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over Detroit when the two teams previously met in January of last year, winning 125-115. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won nine out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 29, 2020 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 02, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Mar 11, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Detroit 75
- Oct 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Detroit 119
- Oct 17, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Detroit 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 21, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 10, 2018 - Detroit 114 vs. Brooklyn 80
- Mar 30, 2017 - Detroit 90 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Mar 21, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Detroit 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Detroit 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 01, 2016 - Detroit 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 09, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Nov 29, 2015 - Brooklyn 87 vs. Detroit 83