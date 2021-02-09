Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Detroit

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-11; Detroit 5-18

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.24 points per game before their contest Tuesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Detroit Pistons will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Little Caesars Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Nets received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 124-108 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard James Harden, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, ten assists, and eight boards. That's the fifth consecutive game in which The Beard has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Detroit fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 135-129. Detroit's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Jerami Grant, who had 32 points and six assists, and shooting guard Delon Wright, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-13 against the spread when favored.

Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over Detroit when the two teams previously met in January of last year, winning 125-115. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Detroit have won nine out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.