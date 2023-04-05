Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Detroit
Current Records: Brooklyn 43-36; Detroit 16-63
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Brooklyn Nets will face off at 7 p.m. ET April 5 at Little Caesars Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.71 points per matchup.
On Tuesday, the Pistons lost to the Miami Heat at home by a decisive 118-105 margin. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 107-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 30 points and six assists.
The losses put Brooklyn at 43-36 and Detroit at 16-63. Brooklyn is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them. The Pistons have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Detroit beat the Nets 130-122 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will Detroit repeat their success, or does Brooklyn have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
