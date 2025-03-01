The Detroit Pistons (33-27) will try to avoid their first losing streak in a month when they host the Brooklyn Nets (21-38) on Saturday night. Detroit had its eight-game winning streak snapped in a 134-119 loss to Denver on Friday, ending the franchise's longest hot streak in 17 years. Brooklyn is on a three-game losing skid, falling to Portland in a 121-102 setback on Friday night. This is the third meeting of the season between these teams after Detroit won the first two contests.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 11 points in the latest Pistons vs. Nets odds, while the over/under is 217.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Nets vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn-Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pistons vs. Nets spread: Pistons -11

Pistons vs. Nets over/under: 217.5 points

Pistons vs. Nets money line: Pistons: -552, Nets: +404

Pistons vs. Nets picks: See picks here

Pistons vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit rattled off its longest winning streak in 17 years prior to its loss to Denver on Friday night. The Pistons are wrapping up a four-game homestand against a struggling Brooklyn team, making this a perfect opportunity to get back on track and regain momentum. All-Star guard Cade Cunningham had one of his worst showings of the season, finishing with just 11 points and five assists.

Cunningham leads Detroit with 25.4 points, 9.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game, while Malik Beasley is averaging 16.7 points. The Pistons are looking to sweep the season series after holding the Nets to 35 second-half points on Nov. 3 and cruising to a 113-98 win on Jan. 8. They held Brooklyn to 38.4% shooting and outscored the Nets' bench 50-22. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has lost three straight games, but Cam Thomas scored 16 points in 21 minutes on Friday after missing the previous 24 games due to a left hamstring strain. Thomas took back his spot in the starting five and was operating under a minutes restriction. He could be held out on Saturday night as Brooklyn tries to ease him back into action.

Center Nicolas Claxton and point guard Killian Hayes each scored 16 points in the loss to the Trail Blazers. Cameron Johnson is the team's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 19.0 points per game. Brooklyn has won 11 of the last 15 meetings between these teams, and it has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 outings. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-106 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.