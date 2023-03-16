Who's Playing

Denver @ Detroit

Current Records: Denver 46-23; Detroit 16-54

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Allowing an average of 118.57 points per game, Detroit has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The night started off rough for the Pistons on Tuesday, and it ended that way, too. Their bruising 117-97 loss to the Washington Wizards might stick with them for a while. Detroit was down 94-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Detroit was point guard Killian Hayes (20 points).

Meanwhile, Denver received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 125-110 to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the defeat, Denver got a solid performance out of center Nikola Jokic, who had 28 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

The Pistons are now 16-54 while the Nuggets sit at 46-23. Detroit is 14-39 after losses this year, Denver 15-7.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.