Who's Playing
Denver @ Detroit
Current Records: Denver 46-23; Detroit 16-54
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Allowing an average of 118.57 points per game, Detroit has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
The night started off rough for the Pistons on Tuesday, and it ended that way, too. Their bruising 117-97 loss to the Washington Wizards might stick with them for a while. Detroit was down 94-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Detroit was point guard Killian Hayes (20 points).
Meanwhile, Denver received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 125-110 to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the defeat, Denver got a solid performance out of center Nikola Jokic, who had 28 points and seven assists along with eight boards.
The Pistons are now 16-54 while the Nuggets sit at 46-23. Detroit is 14-39 after losses this year, Denver 15-7.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Nov 22, 2022 - Detroit 110 vs. Denver 108
- Jan 25, 2022 - Denver 110 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 23, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Detroit 111
- May 14, 2021 - Denver 104 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 06, 2021 - Denver 134 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 25, 2020 - Denver 115 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 02, 2020 - Detroit 128 vs. Denver 123
- Mar 26, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 04, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 15, 2018 - Denver 120 vs. Detroit 113
- Dec 12, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 84
- Nov 12, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Denver 95
- Nov 05, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Denver 86
- Feb 10, 2016 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - Denver 104 vs. Detroit 101