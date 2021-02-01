The Denver Nuggets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 12-8 overall and 5-5 at home, while Detroit is 5-15 overall and 1-8 on the road. Denver is favored by eight-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Pistons:

Nuggets vs. Pistons spread: Nuggets -8

Nuggets vs. Pistons over-under: 217.5 points

Latest Odds: Denver Nuggets -8 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver beat the Utah Jazz on Sunday, 128-117. Nikola Jokic tied a career high with 47 points and had 12 rebounds along with five assists. He scored 33 points in the first half, his new career standard for points in a half. He scored 22 in the first quarter, also a new career high for him in points scored in a quarter. Jokic has 20 double-doubles in his first 20 games this season, and is just the second player since 1976 to accomplish the feat.

The Nuggets have won six of their last seven games. Will Barton had 18 points and six assists on Sunday. Gary Harris (abductor strain) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit was trampled by Golden State in a 118-91 loss this past Saturday. The Pistons were already in a 64-45 hole at halftime. Jerami Grant (18 points) and Josh Jackson (17 points) were the top scorers for Detroit. The Pistons missed 27-of-36 attempts from three-point range.

Detroit had only 17 assists on Saturday. The Pistons missed nine of their first 12 shots to open the game vs. the Warriors and fell behind 21-10. Detroit has registered two of its five wins for the season in its past four games.

How to make Pistons vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Nuggets spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.