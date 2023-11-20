The Detroit Pistons will host the Denver Nuggets on Monday's NBA schedule. Detroit is 2-12 overall and 1-5 at home, while Denver is 9-4 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Nuggets have won six of the last seven meetings between these teams, including each of the last three played in Detroit. However, Denver has failed to cover in its last five games of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Denver is favored by 9 points in the latest Pistons vs. Nuggets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 224.5 points.

Pistons vs. Nuggets spread: Pistons +9

Pistons vs. Nuggets over/under: 224.5 points

Pistons vs. Nuggets money line: Pistons: +308, Nuggets: -401

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 11th straight loss, falling 142-113 to Toronto. Detroit has not had much luck with the Raptors recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met. Stanley Umude led the Pistons with 19 points off the bench, as the team's reserves (63 points) outscored the starters (50 points).

Detroit is fielding an undermanned team without Bogdan Bogdanovic (calf), Jalen Duren (ankle), Joe Harris (shoulder), Killian Hayes (shoulder), Isaiah Livers (ankle) and Monte Morris (quad). Their absences are putting more on the shoulders of Cade Cunningham, and the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21 points, 7.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds. This year's top pick for Detroit, Ausar Thompson, has done nothing but impress with 11.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals. See which team to pick here.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets took a 121-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cleveland on Sunday. The Nuggets have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row. Michael Porter Jr. led the team with 21 points, while Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Denver is dominating in the paint with Jokic, leading the NBA with 58.7% shooting on 2-pointers. However, the team is struggling from the charity stripe, ranking last in the league at 71%. Two-time MVP Jokic is averaging a career-high of 28.8 points, leading the league with 13.8 rebounds, and dishing 9.0 assists per night. However, Denver remains without point guard Jamal Murray (hamstring). See which team to pick here.

