Who's Playing
Indiana @ Detroit
Current Records: Indiana 30-37; Detroit 15-52
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.97 points per game before their contest Saturday. The Pacers and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Averaging 134 points in their past three games, Indiana's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Detroit better be ready for a challenge.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 134-125 victory over the Houston Rockets. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 29 points and 19 dimes. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Haliburton has had at least 11 assists.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, falling 113-103. The top scorers for Detroit were shooting guard Cory Joseph (17 points), shooting guard Jaden Ivey (16 points), and center James Wiseman (16 points).
Indiana's win lifted them to 30-37 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 15-52. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Pistons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Indiana have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Detroit.
