Pistons vs. Pacers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Detroit 1-2; Indiana 0-2

Last Season Records: Detroit 41-41; Indiana 48-34

What to Know

Get ready for a Central Division battle as Detroit and Indiana will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will be hoping to build upon the 119-110 win they picked up against Indiana the last time they played in October.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, Philadelphia took down the Pistons 117-111 on Saturday. The losing side was boosted by PG Derrick Rose, who had 31 points.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were the 105-90 winners over Cleveland when they last met February. On Saturday? They had no such luck. Indiana took a hard 110-99 fall against Cleveland. This makes it the second loss in a row for Indiana.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.34

Series History

Indiana have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Detroit.