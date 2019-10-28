Pistons vs. Pacers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Pistons vs. Pacers basketball game

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Detroit 1-2; Indiana 0-2

Last Season Records: Detroit 41-41; Indiana 48-34

What to Know

Get ready for a Central Division battle as Detroit and Indiana will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will be hoping to build upon the 119-110 win they picked up against Indiana the last time they played in October.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, Philadelphia took down the Pistons 117-111 on Saturday. The losing side was boosted by PG Derrick Rose, who had 31 points.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were the 105-90 winners over Cleveland when they last met February. On Saturday? They had no such luck. Indiana took a hard 110-99 fall against Cleveland. This makes it the second loss in a row for Indiana.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $7.34

Series History

Indiana have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Detroit.

  • Oct 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Indiana 110
  • Apr 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Detroit 89
  • Apr 01, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Detroit 102
  • Feb 25, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Indiana 109
  • Dec 28, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Detroit 88
  • Dec 26, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Indiana 83
  • Dec 15, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. Indiana 98
  • Nov 17, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Detroit 100
  • Nov 08, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Indiana 97
  • Mar 08, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Detroit 98
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 84
  • Jan 03, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Detroit 116
  • Dec 17, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 90
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 104
  • Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
  • Dec 12, 2015 - Detroit 118 vs. Indiana 96
  • Nov 03, 2015 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories