Who's Playing

Indiana @ Detroit

Current Records: Indiana 12-13; Detroit 6-18

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Indiana came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, falling 104-94. Indiana was down 82-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (18 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.

Meanwhile, Detroit strolled past Brooklyn with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 122-111. It was another big night for the Pistons' small forward Jerami Grant, who had 32 points along with five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Indiana is now 12-13 while Detroit sits at 6-18. Detroit is 0-5 after wins this year, and Indiana is 6-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.