Who's Playing
Indiana @ Detroit
Current Records: Indiana 12-13; Detroit 6-18
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Indiana came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, falling 104-94. Indiana was down 82-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (18 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.
Meanwhile, Detroit strolled past Brooklyn with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 122-111. It was another big night for the Pistons' small forward Jerami Grant, who had 32 points along with five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Indiana is now 12-13 while Detroit sits at 6-18. Detroit is 0-5 after wins this year, and Indiana is 6-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.
- Dec 06, 2019 - Detroit 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Nov 08, 2019 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Oct 28, 2019 - Detroit 96 vs. Indiana 94
- Oct 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Detroit 89
- Apr 01, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 25, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Indiana 109
- Dec 28, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Detroit 88
- Dec 26, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Indiana 83
- Dec 15, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. Indiana 98
- Nov 17, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 08, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 84
- Jan 03, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Detroit 116
- Dec 17, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 90
- Feb 06, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 12, 2015 - Detroit 118 vs. Indiana 96
- Nov 03, 2015 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82