The Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons will begin their 2024-25 NBA seasons with a head-to-head matchup in Detroit on Wednesday night. The Pacers went to the Eastern Conference finals last season but where swept away by the eventual world champion Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Pistons went 14-68 to finish last in the East and tied the NBA record with a 28-game losing streak that lasted two months, but are hoping for a reset after hiring J.B. Bickerstaff and several roster upgrades.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Indiana as the 5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.5. Before making any Pacers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -5

Pistons vs. Pacers over/under: 235.5 points

Pistons vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -205, Detroit +169

DET: The Pistons have covered the spread in seven of their last nine on Wednesday nights

IND: The Pacers have covered the spread in five of their last six games overall

Pistons vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

With some talented youngsters on the roster like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Marcus Sasser, Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland, the Pistons made it a point of emphasis to add established veterans this offseason. They signed Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr., who both have over a decade of experience and are proven NBA scorers.

They also added Paul Reed and Malik Beasley, who are experienced but both still in their 20s with potential to help down the road when the core reaches its prime. Ultimately, after winning just three of their first 39 games, the Pistons won 11 of their final 43 and they should take a big step forward with those veteran additions expediting the core's development. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Led by superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers were one of the most dynamic offenses in the NBA last season. They led the NBA in scoring (123.3), finished second in offensive rating (121.0) and were second in pace (101.7 possessions per game).

Indiana's big move to add Pascal Siakam midseason led to an ECF run and the front office largely chose to run it back, re-signing Siakam and Obi Toppin. Now they'll open the season against the Pistons, who they beat four times last year and covered the spread in all four matchups, winning by an average of 16 points per game. See which team to pick here.

