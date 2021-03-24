The Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons square off on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pistons are just 12-30 for the season and 5-18 away from Detroit. Indiana is 19-23 overall and looking to stop a six-game home losing streak. Malcolm Brogdon (back) and Myles Turner (ankle) are questionable for Indiana, with TJ Warren (foot) ruled out. Wayne Ellington (adductor) is questionable to play for Detroit.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Pacers as six-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Pistons vs. Pacers odds.

Pistons vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -6

Pistons vs. Pacers over-under: 218.5 points

Pistons vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -245, Pistons +205

DET: The Pistons are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

IND: The Pacers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is a stout offensive team, with top-five marks in assist rate (63.5 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.94). The Pacers are also a strong free throw shooting team, converting 78.8 percent of their attempts, and Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Indiana is also an above-average defensive team, allowing only 1.11 points per possession. The Pacers are No. 7 in two-point shooting allowed (51.8 percent) and No. 7 in turnover creation rate, forcing a giveaway on 15.1 percent of possessions. Indiana is also a top-five unit in both steals (8.6 per game) and blocks (6.0 per game), and the Pistons struggle mightily to protect the ball, ranking 24th in turnover rate.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit is led by Jerami Grant, who is enjoying a breakout season in averaging 23.3 points per game. The Pistons are also a top-five team in the NBA in free throw creation, while the Pacers are below-average in preventing free throw attempts defensively. Detroit hits the offensive glass hard, producing a top-10 offensive rebound rate (27.4 percent), and Indiana is the third-worst defensive rebounding team in the league. The Pistons are also passing the ball well this season, assisting on 63.3 percent of their field goals.

On the opposite end, the Pistons are above-average in defensive rating, giving up only 111.5 points per 100 possessions. That includes top-10 marks in both turnover creation rate (15.0 percent) and transition defense, yielding only 11.6 fast break points per game for the season.

How to make Pacers vs. Pistons picks

