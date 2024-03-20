We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons will host the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 12-56 overall and 7-28 at home, while Indiana is 38-31 overall and 17-16 on the road. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference this season, while the Pacers are the No. 7 seed but are only a half-game back of the 76ers for sixth, which would move them out of the NBA play-in tournament.

The Pacers have won and covered the spread in all three head-to-head meetings so far this season with the Pistons, and this will be the final matchup of the year between the two teams. Indiana is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 74-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pacers vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Pacers spread: Pistons +9.5

Pistons vs. Pacers over/under: 234.5 points

Pistons vs. Pacers money line: Pistons: +348, Pacers: -453

Pistons vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 108-103 on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam both had double-doubles in the loss, with Haliburton scoring 14 points and dishing out 12 assists, while Siakam finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

However, Indiana shot just 9-for-38 from the 3-point line and was doubled up at the free-throw line, with the Pacers going 10-for-16 and the Cavaliers going 20-for-28. Indiana will need a more productive night from its starters after a four-man bench scored 40 of its 103 points on Monday. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the Pistons were the victim of a bruising 119-94 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Monday. Jaden Ivey led the team with 21 points on the night, and the Pistons also received 42 points from their bench in the loss.

Unfortunately for Detroit, the Celtics went 22-of-49 from the 3-point line, while the Pistons were only 9-for-29 from beyond the arc. Detroit is 22nd in the NBA in 3-point shooting (35.4%) this season and 21st in 3-point shooting allowed (37.3%). Midseason trade acquisition Simone Fontecchio, who is averaging 15.4 points with Detroit, is questionable with a toe injury, while rookie Ausar Thompson (illness) is out. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Pacers vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 74-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.