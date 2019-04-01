Pistons vs. Pacers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

Two longtime Central Division foes will meet in Indianapolis on Monday night when the Detroit Pistons travel to take on the Indiana Pacers. And for the first time in many seasons, there are playoff implications for both teams.

Heading into Monday's slate of games, the Pistons are in sixth place in the East at 39-37, but have yet to clinch a playoff spot. That's because they're just a 1.5 games up on the ninth-place Orlando Magic in a crowded bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

As for the Pacers, they've punched their ticket to the postseason, but are still locked in an important battle for seeding. At 45-32, they're tied with the Boston Celtics for fourth, which of course comes with home-court advantage in the first round.

How to watch Pistons at Pacers

Date: Monday, April 1

Monday, April 1 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

GameTracker



GameTracker Odds: Pacers -5.5

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Pistons: Detroit has a good chance of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but it still has some work left to do. While they're in sixth place entering Monday's games, the Pistons have just a 1.5 game advantage on the ninth-place Magic, and could easily finish anywhere between Nos. 6-9 in the East. They have a tough game ahead of them on Monday night, facing a Pacers team with plenty to play for, and in desperate need of a win to snap their three-game losing streak.

Pacers: Indy had control of third place in the East not too long ago, but it's now lost three straight games, and has gone just 3-7 in the last 10 contests. Now, the Pacers are locked in a tight battle with the Celtics for fourth in the East, and with it, home-court advantage in the first round. The two teams have identical 45-32 records, but the Celtics currently lead the season series 2-1, with one game left to play. Both teams will be in action on Monday night, which means the Pacers will be in search of an important win when they host the Pistons.

Game prediction, pick

The Pacers have their backs to the wall right now. They've lost three in a row and are in danger of losing out on home-court advantage in the first round. I'll take them to have a bounce-back game at home, where they're much better on the season -- 28-10 at home, compared to 17-22 on the road.