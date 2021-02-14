Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Detroit

Current Records: New Orleans 11-14; Detroit 7-19

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit should still be riding high after a win, while the Pelicans will be looking to right the ship.

New Orleans received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 143-130 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of power forward Zion Williamson, who had 36 points.

Meanwhile, Detroit didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Boston Celtics this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 victory. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was small forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 12 boards.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

New Orleans is now 11-14 while the Pistons sit at 7-19. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans comes into the contest boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.6. But Detroit enters the game with 21.8 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last ten games against Detroit.