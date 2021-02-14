Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Detroit
Current Records: New Orleans 11-14; Detroit 7-19
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit should still be riding high after a win, while the Pelicans will be looking to right the ship.
New Orleans received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 143-130 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of power forward Zion Williamson, who had 36 points.
Meanwhile, Detroit didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Boston Celtics this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 victory. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was small forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 12 boards.
The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
New Orleans is now 11-14 while the Pistons sit at 7-19. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans comes into the contest boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.6. But Detroit enters the game with 21.8 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
New Orleans have won seven out of their last ten games against Detroit.
- Jan 13, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 09, 2019 - Detroit 105 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 23, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. New Orleans 94
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Detroit 108
- Feb 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 08, 2018 - New Orleans 112 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 01, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 01, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. New Orleans 98
- Feb 21, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Detroit 106
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Detroit 99