Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Detroit
Current Records: New Orleans 25-17; Detroit 12-33
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 14 of 2021. Detroit will play host again and welcome New Orleans to Little Caesars Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. The Pistons aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Detroit strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 135-118. Detroit can attribute much of their success to small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points and six boards, and small forward Saddiq Bey, who had 31 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played on Wednesday, losing 125-114. A silver lining for the Pelicans was the play of point guard CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points.
Detroit's victory lifted them to 12-33 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 25-17. Allowing an average of 119.64 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Dec 07, 2022 - New Orleans 104 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 01, 2022 - New Orleans 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 10, 2021 - New Orleans 109 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 24, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Detroit 118
- Feb 14, 2021 - Detroit 123 vs. New Orleans 112
- Jan 13, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 09, 2019 - Detroit 105 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 23, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. New Orleans 94
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Detroit 108
- Feb 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 08, 2018 - New Orleans 112 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 01, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 01, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. New Orleans 98
- Feb 21, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Detroit 106
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Detroit 99