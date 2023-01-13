Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Detroit

Current Records: New Orleans 25-17; Detroit 12-33

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 14 of 2021. Detroit will play host again and welcome New Orleans to Little Caesars Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. The Pistons aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Detroit strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 135-118. Detroit can attribute much of their success to small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points and six boards, and small forward Saddiq Bey, who had 31 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played on Wednesday, losing 125-114. A silver lining for the Pelicans was the play of point guard CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 12-33 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 25-17. Allowing an average of 119.64 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.