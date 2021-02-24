The Detroit Pistons will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 13-17 overall and 8-7 at home, while the Pistons are 9-22 overall and 3-14 on the road. The Pistons won the first meeting of the season, 123-112 on Feb. 14. New Orleans is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Pelicans vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pelicans vs. Pistons spread: Pelicans -9.5

Pelicans vs. Pistons over-under: 222.5 points

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans earned a win in overtime on Sunday, 120-115 over the Boston Celtics. New Orleans overcame a 63-47 halftime deficit in the victory. The Pelicans trailed by 24 points in the third quarter and then completed the largest comeback in team history. Brandon Ingram shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 33 points and six rebounds, while Zion Williamson posted a double-double with 28 points and 10 boards.

New Orleans has split its last four games. Williamson and Ingram scored 26 points each in the first matchup with the Pistons this season. New Orleans has won 13 of the last 17 meetings with Detroit.

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons strolled past the Orlando Magic on Tuesday 105-93. Saben Lee scored 21 points. Detroit ended a three-game losing streak with the win. A 10-2 third quarter run put the Pistons up by double figures and they maintained a significant cushion throughout the fourth quarter.

Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 21 points in the first meeting with the Pelicans this season. Jerami Grant has the most points scored (722) by a player in their first 31 games with the Pistons. Detroit leads the NBA in bench scoring (41.4 points per game).

