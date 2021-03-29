Who's Playing

Toronto @ Detroit

Current Records: Toronto 18-28; Detroit 12-33

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET March 29 at Little Caesars Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 122-117 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played this past Saturday, losing 106-92. The top scorer for the Pistons was shooting guard Wayne Ellington (15 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest Monday. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Toronto is now 18-28 while Detroit sits at 12-33. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto is stumbling into the contest with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Raptors, the Pistons rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 20.7 on average. Maybe that strength will give Detroit the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Raptors slightly, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.