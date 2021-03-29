Who's Playing
Toronto @ Detroit
Current Records: Toronto 18-28; Detroit 12-33
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET March 29 at Little Caesars Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 122-117 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played this past Saturday, losing 106-92. The top scorer for the Pistons was shooting guard Wayne Ellington (15 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest Monday. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Toronto is now 18-28 while Detroit sits at 12-33. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto is stumbling into the contest with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Raptors, the Pistons rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 20.7 on average. Maybe that strength will give Detroit the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Raptors slightly, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.
- Mar 17, 2021 - Detroit 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Mar 03, 2021 - Detroit 129 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 31, 2020 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 92
- Dec 18, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 30, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107
- Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98
- Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75
- Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101
- Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107