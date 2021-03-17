Who's Playing
Toronto @ Detroit
Current Records: Toronto 17-22; Detroit 10-29
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Detroit Pistons. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Raptors have to be aching after a bruising 118-95 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 32 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, falling 109-99. The Pistons were down 95-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Detroit were shooting guard Josh Jackson (15 points), small forward Jerami Grant (14 points), and shooting guard Rodney McGruder (13 points).
The Raptors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Toronto suffered a grim 129-105 defeat to Detroit in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can Toronto avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Raptors, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Toronto have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Detroit.
- Mar 03, 2021 - Detroit 129 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 31, 2020 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 92
- Dec 18, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 30, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107
- Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98
- Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75
- Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101
- Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107