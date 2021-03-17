Who's Playing

Toronto @ Detroit

Current Records: Toronto 17-22; Detroit 10-29

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Detroit Pistons. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Raptors have to be aching after a bruising 118-95 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 32 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, falling 109-99. The Pistons were down 95-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Detroit were shooting guard Josh Jackson (15 points), small forward Jerami Grant (14 points), and shooting guard Rodney McGruder (13 points).

The Raptors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Toronto suffered a grim 129-105 defeat to Detroit in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can Toronto avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Raptors, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Detroit.