Toronto @ Detroit
Current Records: Toronto 29-31; Detroit 15-45
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at noon ET Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. The Raptors should still be riding high after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to regain their footing.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday. Center Jakob Poeltl was the offensive standout of the matchup for Toronto, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 18 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 108-106 to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Detroit's loss took them down to 15-45 while Toronto's win pulled them up to 29-31. Allowing an average of 119.67 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.
- Feb 12, 2023 - Toronto 119 vs. Detroit 118
- Nov 14, 2022 - Toronto 115 vs. Detroit 111
- Mar 03, 2022 - Detroit 108 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 14, 2022 - Detroit 103 vs. Toronto 87
- Nov 13, 2021 - Detroit 127 vs. Toronto 121
- Mar 29, 2021 - Detroit 118 vs. Toronto 104
- Mar 17, 2021 - Detroit 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Mar 03, 2021 - Detroit 129 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 31, 2020 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 92
- Dec 18, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 30, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107
- Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98
- Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75
- Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101
- Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107