Toronto @ Detroit

Current Records: Toronto 29-31; Detroit 15-45

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at noon ET Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. The Raptors should still be riding high after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to regain their footing.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday. Center Jakob Poeltl was the offensive standout of the matchup for Toronto, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 108-106 to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Detroit's loss took them down to 15-45 while Toronto's win pulled them up to 29-31. Allowing an average of 119.67 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.