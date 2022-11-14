The Toronto Raptors will try to overcome multiple key injuries when they face the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Toronto has lost three of its last four games and four of its last six following a strong start to the season. Detroit is riding a three-game losing streak and is tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-11.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Toronto is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 220.5.

Pistons vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -4.5

Pistons vs. Raptors over/under: 220.5 points

Pistons vs. Raptors money line: Detroit +158, Toronto -190

Why the Pistons can cover

Toronto is in a tough spot on Monday night, as it is dealing with multiple key injury issues. The Raptors have been without leading scorer Pascal Siakam for five straight games, and he is going to remain sidelined on Monday due to a right adductor strain. They are also missing top guard Fred VanVleet (illness), shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. and forward Precious Achiuwa (ankle), leaving them shorthanded in this matchup.

The Raptors have not been the same team without Siakam, losing three of their last four games. They are also playing the final game of a three-game road trip, so fatigue is likely going to be an issue that they have to deal with as well. Detroit has won and covered the spread in six consecutive meetings between these teams.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto might be shorthanded and in a rut right now, but this is the perfect opponent to face in that type of situation. Detroit is on a three-game losing streak and is tied with Charlotte for the worst record in the Eastern Conference (3-11). The Pistons are also playing without their best player in Cade Cunningham, who has missed the past two games due to left shin soreness.

The Raptors are missing multiple key players, but they still have more talent and cohesiveness than Detroit. The Pistons have lost 11 consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents and have only covered the spread once in their last six games this season. They are a team to stay away from right now, especially with their best player sidelined.

How to make Raptors vs. Pistons picks

