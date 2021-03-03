The Toronto Raptors will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amalie Arena. The Raptors are 17-17 overall and 8-7 at home, while Detroit is 9-25 overall and 3-15 on the road. Toronto has won seven of its last 10 games against the Pistons.

Toronto is favored by six-points in the latest Raptors vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 211. Before entering any Pistons vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up nearly $8,500 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 11 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Pistons:

Raptors vs. Pistons spread: Raptors -6

Raptors vs. Pistons over-under: 211 points

Raptors vs. Pistons money line: Raptors -250, Pistons +210

Latest Odds: Detroit Pistons +6 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto beat the Houston Rockets last Friday, 122-111. Kyle Lowry dropped a triple-double with 20 points, 11 boards, and 10 assists, and Norman Powell had 30 points. The Raptors have won five of their past seven games. Sunday's game against Chicago was postponed and Tuesday's game vs. Detroit was rescheduled for Wednesday due to health and safety protocols.

OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, Patrick McCaw, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet are out on Wednesday due to health and safety protocols. Toronto was without Nick Nurse and five assistant coaches Friday against the Rockets and they will not be with the team on Wednesday. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo is the acting head coach while the other coaches will work remotely.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit lost 109-90 to the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Pistons were down 83-64 at the end of the third quarter. Detroit was outscored 16-3 to end the first half and never closed to within more than nine points the rest of the way. The Pistons have lost three consecutive games and six of seven.

Detroit shot 28-of-73 (.384) from the field, and the 28 field goals made were a season low. Jerami Grant had 21 points and eight rebounds. He is questionable for Wednesday's game because of a quadriceps injury.

How to make Pistons vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Pistons spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 85-52 roll.