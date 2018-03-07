Pistons vs. Raptors odds: NBA picks from red-hot expert who's won 6 straight

Eastern Conference teams headed in opposite directions clash Wednesday when the Raptors visit the Pistons. Toronto (46-17) leads the East by two games as it looks for its sixth consecutive win. Detroit (29-35) has lost nine of 11 to fall 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot.



The Raptors already have handled the Pistons twice in Toronto this season -- including a 29-point massacre nine days ago.



Despite Toronto playing the second night of a back-to-back, bookmakers list the Raptors as 5.5-point road favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped two-and-a-half to 212.5.



Thompson -- an award-winning editor and journalist with nearly 20 years of experience covering pro sports -- has not missed an NBA pick since Feb. 26. Since then, he's a perfect 6-0.



Thompson knows the Raptors improved to 12-1 in their last 13 games with a 106-90 win in Atlanta on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan (25 points) shot 6 of 12 from the field and 12 of 14 from the line, marking the third time in five games he's taken at least 11 free throws.



The Raptors enjoy facing Detroit, having won four straight meetings and covering three of those. They're 8-2 ATS in their last 10 visits to the Motor City. And they've covered four straight road games overall.



But Thompson also knows that Blake Griffin (19.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and NBA rebounding leader Andre Drummond should have their way inside Wednesday. Drummond has averaged 21.5 points and 17.5 rebounds in two meetings with Toronto this season.



And remember, Detroit is 20-13 at home this season. With their playoff chances fading, the Pistons are in full-on desperation mode. Plus, they're way more rested than Toronto.



