The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. Detroit is 11-53 overall and 6-26 at home, while Toronto is 23-42 overall and 10-23 on the road. This is their third meeting of the season with the home team winning the first two matchups. Most recently, the Pistons defeated the Raptors, 129-127, on Dec. 30.

Pistons vs. Raptors spread: Pistons -3.5

Pistons vs. Raptors over/under: 233 points

Pistons vs. Raptors money line: Pistons: -158, Raptors: +134

TOR: The Raptors are 15-11-1 ATS as the road underdog this season

DET: The Pistons are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

What to know about the Raptors

The Raptors will be significantly shorthanded heading into this matchup. RJ Barrett (personal), Scottie Barnes (hand) and Jakob Poeltl (finger) are all out. Barnes, who made his first NBA All-Star Game this season, is averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, and Barrett has been a huge part of the Toronto offense since being acquired from the Knicks. Barrett is averaging 20.8 ppg with the Raptors this year. Immanuel Quickley, who is averaging 17.9 points and 6.5 assists since being acquired in the same deal as Barrett, is questionable with a hip injury, as is Gary Trent Jr. (groin).

The Raptors enter on a four-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Nuggets, 125-119, on Monday. They've also lost six of their last seven games. Barrett had 26 points and nine assists against Denver, so Toronto will need different players to emerge offensively on Wednesday. Gradey Dick, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had 17 points and seven assists against the Nuggets and could be a featured part of Toronto's Wednesday gameplan. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Pistons

The Pistons are coming off a 114-97 win over the Hornets on Monday. Cade Cunningham had 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists as the Pistons have won two of their last three games. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging 27.5 points and 9.3 assists over his last four contests while averaging 22.6 points and 7.5 assists per game this year. The Pistons are 3-4 over their last seven games as they have begun playing some better basketball as of late after a historically poor start to the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Pistons have a significant health advantage over Toronto on Wednesday. Jalen Duren, a 6-foot-10 center, is averaging 13.8 points and 11.7 rebounds for Detroit, including having 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Hornets on Monday. Detroit is 4-0 over its last four games against teams outside the top 10 in its conference as Toronto sits 12th in the East. The Pistons have played well against similar-performing teams lately, and that trend could continue on Wednesday. Rookie Ausar Thompson (illness) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

