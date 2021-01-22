Who's Playing

Houston @ Detroit

Current Records: Houston 4-9; Detroit 3-11

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Detroit Pistons are heading back home. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Pistons fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 123-115. Detroit was up 92-78 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward Jerami Grant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 109-103 to the Phoenix Suns. The top scorers for Houston were Shooting guard Eric Gordon (22 points), Shooting guard Victor Oladipo (22 points), and Center Christian Wood (20 points).

Detroit is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.

The Pistons beat the Rockets 115-107 when the two teams previously met in December of 2019. Will Detroit repeat their success, or does Houston have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pistons are a 4-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last nine games against Houston.