Who's Playing

Houston @ Detroit

Current Records: Houston 4-9; Detroit 3-11

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons will be hoping to build upon the 115-107 win they picked up against Houston when they previously played in December of 2019.

Detroit fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 123-115. Detroit was up 92-78 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward Jerami Grant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points and five assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 109-103 to the Phoenix Suns. The top scorers for Houston were Shooting guard Eric Gordon (22 points), Shooting guard Victor Oladipo (22 points), and Center Christian Wood (20 points).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last nine games against Houston.