Pistons vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Pistons vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Detroit 6-13; San Antonio 7-13
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons are 1-7 against the San Antonio Spurs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Detroit's homestand continues as they prepare to take on San Antonio at 5 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will be seeking to avenge the 105-93 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 27th.
It was close but no cigar for the Pistons as they fell 110-107 to the Charlotte Hornets last week. The losing side was boosted by PG Derrick Rose, who had 23 points.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at the half for San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers, but San Antonio stepped up in the second half. San Antonio came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 107-97. No one put up better numbers for the Spurs than PF LaMarcus Aldridge, who really brought his A game. He had 17 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pistons are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.
San Antonio's victory lifted them to 7-13 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 6-13. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Pistons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pistons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs.
Bettors have moved against the Pistons slightly, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last eight games against Detroit.
- Feb 27, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Detroit 93
- Jan 07, 2019 - San Antonio 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 30, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. San Antonio 79
- Dec 04, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 10, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Nov 11, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 02, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Detroit 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec 1 DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Embiid bounces back in big way after dud
Embiid has followed up the worst performance of his career with three consecutive great games
-
Harden scores 60 in three quarters
James Harden might have been able to catch Kobe Bryant's 81-point game if he'd needed to play...
-
Ben Simmons has 3 steals in 14 seconds
You don't need to shoot when you can do this
-
Ja Morant week-to-week with back spasms
The Rookie of the Year favorite is dealing with an injury that will hamper him for the next...
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 5
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 5 of our Sneaker King power rankings
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans