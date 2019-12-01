Pistons vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Detroit 6-13; San Antonio 7-13

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are 1-7 against the San Antonio Spurs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Detroit's homestand continues as they prepare to take on San Antonio at 5 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will be seeking to avenge the 105-93 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 27th.

It was close but no cigar for the Pistons as they fell 110-107 to the Charlotte Hornets last week. The losing side was boosted by PG Derrick Rose, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at the half for San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers, but San Antonio stepped up in the second half. San Antonio came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 107-97. No one put up better numbers for the Spurs than PF LaMarcus Aldridge, who really brought his A game. He had 17 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pistons are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 7-13 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 6-13. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if the Pistons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs.

Bettors have moved against the Pistons slightly, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 217

Over/Under: 217

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last eight games against Detroit.