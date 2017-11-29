Pistons vs Suns final score: Pistons dominate from start to finish, win 131-107
There was never any doubt about this one.
Coming off of a thrilling win against the league-best Boston Celtics on Monday, there could have been some worry about a letdown against the Phoenix Suns. That definitely did not happen, as the Pistons dominated the lowly Suns from tip to the final buzzer.
Everybody got to play and everybody seemed to be hot for the Pistons. They were led in the scoring column by Reggie Jackson with 23 points. Tobias Harris had 14 points in the 1st quarter and finished the game with 20. Avery Bradley also had 20 points. Ish Smith was zipping around the court and ended the game with 14 on 6-of-10 shooting.
Andre Drummond was on a triple double watch with 13 points, 7 rebounds and a career-high 7 assists. He played only 27 minutes and sat much of the second half in the blowout.
Former Piston Greg Monroe started for the Suns and finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Somebody needs to save the Moose.
The Pistons were riding a 30 point lead the entire 2nd half, but Stan Van Gundy waited until 5:20 left to put in the end-of-the-benchers. That was despite a loud BOBAN chant from the Little Caesars Arena crowd.
This was an easy win for the Pistons, but also an important win for the Pistons. After the high of defeating the Celtics on Monday, a young team like the Suns who are not very good is the exact kind of team you overlook. The Pistons did not do that, and they continue to improve on their surprising start.
The Pistons will be back on the road on Friday to face the Washington Wizards without John Wall.
