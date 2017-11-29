Pistons vs. Suns GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Game Vitals
When: November 29 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass
Odds: -12 Pistons
Projected Lineups
Pistons (13-6)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond
Suns (8-14)
Tyler Ulis, Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, Dragan Bender, Tyson Chandler
Pregame Reading
Bright Side of the Sun game preview
Pistons rocking fourth quarters
Shea Serrano’s disrespectful dunk rankings for
This is pretty cool, an Indian dance from a film Baahubali at the Orlando Magic halftime show
-
