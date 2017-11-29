Pistons vs. Suns GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals

When: November 29 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass

Odds: -12 Pistons

Projected Lineups

Pistons (13-6)

Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond

Suns (8-14)

Tyler Ulis, Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, Dragan Bender, Tyson Chandler

Pregame Reading

DBB game preview

Bright Side of the Sun game preview

Pistons rocking fourth quarters

The best of Andre Drummond

Shea Serrano’s disrespectful dunk rankings for

This is pretty cool, an Indian dance from a film Baahubali at the Orlando Magic halftime show