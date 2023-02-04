Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Detroit
Current Records: Phoenix 28-26; Detroit 14-39
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since Jan. 8 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Little Caesars Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.91 points per matchup.
The Pistons didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory. Detroit's shooting guard Jaden Ivey was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Phoenix and the Boston Celtics on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Suns wrapped it up with a 106-94 win on the road. Small forward Mikal Bridges (25 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix.
Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
In the teams' previous meeting last November, Detroit was in the race but had to settle for second with a 108-102 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit have won ten out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 25, 2022 - Phoenix 108 vs. Detroit 102
- Jan 16, 2022 - Phoenix 135 vs. Detroit 108
- Dec 02, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Detroit 103
- Feb 05, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 08, 2021 - Detroit 110 vs. Phoenix 105
- Feb 28, 2020 - Detroit 113 vs. Phoenix 111
- Feb 05, 2020 - Detroit 116 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 21, 2019 - Detroit 118 vs. Phoenix 98
- Nov 25, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 20, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Phoenix 88
- Nov 29, 2017 - Detroit 131 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 19, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Nov 09, 2016 - Phoenix 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 02, 2015 - Detroit 127 vs. Phoenix 122
- Nov 06, 2015 - Detroit 100 vs. Phoenix 92