Pistons vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Detroit

Current Records: Phoenix 20-30; Detroit 18-34

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET tonight. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Suns' and the Brooklyn Nets' contest on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Phoenix was thoroughly outmatched 64-45 in the second half. Phoenix ended up on the wrong side of a painful 119-97 walloping at Brooklyn's hands. One thing holding the Suns back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Devin Booker, who did not have his best game; he played for 31 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but the Detroit Pistons were not quite the Memphis Grizzlies' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. The Pistons lost to Memphis on the road by a decisive 96-82 margin. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from center Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 18 rebounds. Drummond has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

This next game is expected to be close, with Phoenix going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Suns found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 118-98 punch to the gut against Detroit when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Can Phoenix avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won seven out of their last eight games against Phoenix.