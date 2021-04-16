Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Detroit

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-35; Detroit 16-39

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET April 16 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Pistons going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Detroit lost 100-98 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Los Angeles' point guard Reggie Jackson with 0:02 remaining. Small forward Jerami Grant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City took a serious blow against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, falling 147-109. Oklahoma City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 75-54. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was power forward Darius Bazley (22 points).

The Pistons are now 16-39 while the Thunder sit at 20-35. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Oklahoma City has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.50% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Detroit.