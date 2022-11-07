Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Detroit

Current Records: Oklahoma City 4-5; Detroit 2-8

What to Know

This Monday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.9 points per matchup. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Pistons as they lost 112-88 to the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday. Detroit was down 90-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Cade Cunningham (19 points), small forward Saddiq Bey (18 points), and shooting guard Jaden Ivey (18 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played this past Saturday, losing 108-94. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (18 points).

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pistons as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.