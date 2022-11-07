Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Detroit
Current Records: Oklahoma City 4-5; Detroit 2-8
What to Know
This Monday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.9 points per matchup. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Pistons as they lost 112-88 to the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday. Detroit was down 90-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Cade Cunningham (19 points), small forward Saddiq Bey (18 points), and shooting guard Jaden Ivey (18 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played this past Saturday, losing 108-94. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (18 points).
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pistons as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Apr 01, 2022 - Detroit 110 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Dec 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 16, 2021 - Detroit 110 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Apr 05, 2021 - Detroit 132 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 04, 2020 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Detroit 107
- Feb 07, 2020 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 03, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Detroit 83
- Jan 27, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Detroit 108
- Nov 24, 2017 - Detroit 99 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Detroit 88
- Nov 14, 2016 - Detroit 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Mar 29, 2016 - Detroit 88 vs. Oklahoma City 82
- Nov 27, 2015 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Detroit 87