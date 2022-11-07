The Detroit Pistons will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 2-8 overall and 2-3 at home, while Oklahoma City is 4-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. These teams split their two regular-season meetings last year, with each winning on the other team's home court.

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons have to be hurting after a devastating 112-88 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday. Detroit was down 90-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Cade Cunningham (19 points), small forward Saddiq Bey (18 points), and shooting guard Jaden Ivey (18 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

The young Pistons are struggling on both ends of the court, ranking 28th in both points per game and points allowed per game. However, last year's No. 1 overall pick, Cunningham, has increased his production across the board, with 21.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. Detroit's top pick this year, Ivey, is averaging 15 points per game but is shooting just 31% from beyond the arc. Marvin Bagley III (knee) and Alec Burks (foot) are out for Detroit.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road by a decisive 108-94 margin. The top scorer for the Thunder was shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (18 points), while just two other players were in double-figures.

OKC is off to a strong start, defensively, and ranks fifth in the NBA in defensive efficiency. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks sixth in the league with 30.5 points per game and third with 2.3 steals per game. Second-year player Josh Giddey is filling up the stat sheet with 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. OKC will be without Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) on Monday.

