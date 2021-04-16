The Detroit Pistons will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 16-39 overall and 28-23-4 against the spread, while Oklahoma City is 20-35 overall and 26-29 against the number. The Thunder have won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups but the Pistons have covered in six of those 10 meetings.

The latest NBA trends don't particularly favor either team, with the Thunder failing to cover in seven of their last eight while the Pistons have only covered twice in their last 10 games as favorites. Detroit is favored by three points in the latest Pistons vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Thunder spread: Pistons -3

Pistons vs. Thunder over-under: 216.5 points

Pistons vs. Thunder money line: Pistons -150, Thunder +130



What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons are coming off a 100-98 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday where they turned the ball over 16 times and shot just 7-for-24 from the 3-point line. Jerami Grant had 28 points in the loss but it appears as if he'll be rested on Friday night in the front half of a back-to-back for Detroit.

Rookie Saddiq Bey had 17 points, five rebounds, a steal and a block and is now averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. The former Villanova star is averaging 17.3 points per game over his last six contests and he'll undoubtedly carry a heavy scoring burden on Friday night without Grant.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City was blown out by the red-hot Golden State Warriors on Wednesday 147-109. Darius Bazley and Moses Brown were both bright spots for the Thunder in an otherwise abysmal performance. Bazley had 22 points and eight rebounds while Brown posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Thunder are hoping to get a boost on Friday night with Luguentz Dort likely to return to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game. Dort has battled a shoulder injury and sat against Golden State because it was the second game of a back-to-back but is listed as probable for Friday.

How to make Pistons vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Pistons spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 95-59 roll.