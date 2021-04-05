The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 20-29 overall and 9-15 at home, while Detroit is 14-35 overall and 5-20 on the road. The Thunder have won the last five games between these teams.

Detroit is favored by three points in the latest Thunder vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Pistons vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Pistons:

Thunder vs. Pistons spread: Thunder +3

Thunder vs. Pistons over-under: 213 points

Thunder vs. Pistons money line: Detroit -150, OKC +130

Latest Odds: Detroit Pistons -3 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City was absolutely crushed by Portland this past Saturday, 133-85. The Thunder were down 104-59 at the end of the third quarter. It was the largest margin of defeat in franchise history. OKC has lost its last two games by a combined 85 points.

Svi Mykhailiuk was traded from the Pistons to the Thunder in March. He has missed nine of 12 shots from the field and all five of his 3-point attempts in his past two games. OKC has lost five of its past six games. Luguentz Dort (concussion) and Darius Bazley (shoulder) are out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit was also blown out on Saturday by the New York Knicks, 125-81. The Pistons were down 60-41 at halftime. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 16 points. Detroit has lost six of its past eight games.

Hamidou Diallo was traded from OKC to Detroit in March in the deal that sent Mykhailiuk to the Thunder. He has scored at least 14 points in three of the four games he has played for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee and Wayne Ellington will be rested for Monday's game.

How to make Thunder vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Pistons spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.