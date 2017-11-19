Pistons vs. Timberwolves final score: Jackson, Drummond dominate fourth in thrilling comeback

It was a total team effort over a quality Timberwolves team.

The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, if you are able to look past the sloppy play of both (39 turnovers total), actually played an entertaining game Sunday evening. Okay - who am I kidding? This contest was a tough watch at times.

But, oh, was the end ever wonderful. The Pistons scored on eight of their final nine possessions to steal a win away from Minnesota, 100-97.

The fourth quarter was MUST SEE HOOPS as Andre Drummond’s spirited all-around play and Avery Bradley’s gorgeous shooting kept them in the game. Reggie Jackson also made several heady offensive plays, both clutch baskets and crunch-time passes. The Pistons outscored the Timberwolves by 12 in the fourth and erased another 10+ point deficit along the way.

Drummond blocked his 600th shot of his career and finished the game with 20-points (4-of-5 from the line), 16-rebounds and four assists. His first half effort on the defensive end wasn’t the most inspiring, but that second half performance - especially coming back from a scary looking but apparently minor left arm injury suffered in the third - was an absolute beauty for the big fella.

Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler were very good at times, scoring a total of 50-points, however, they turned the ball over eight times between them and only hit 2-of-9 from downtown. Jimmy Butler’s last second three point effort to tie almost bounced in from off the glass.

This was an impressive, and you could say gritty, road win for the Pistons, ending their two-game slide. More details on the game later.

The Pistons (11-5) will host LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the suddenly competent Cleveland Cavaliers (9-7) Monday night at a hopefully raucous LCA. This Pistons squad is certainly worth fawning over.