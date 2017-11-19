Pistons vs. Timberwolves GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Pistons vs. Timberwolves GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Two up-and-coming teams face off at Target Center
The Detroit Pistons (10-5) entered a hellish part of their schedule doing exactly what you didn’t want them to do — dropping one of the most winnable games in a 15-game stretch by falling to the Indiana Pacers. Worse, they squandered a 22-point lead in the second half.
They look to rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5) at the Target Center. Minnesota has won eight of their past 10 but haven’t exactly faced a murders’ row of competition. Other than a solid win against the Spurs, the Wolves have beaten the Mavs, Jazz, Hornets, Mavs, Pelicans Heat (in overtime) and Thunder. They also lost by 24 to the Warriors and followed it up with an eight-point loss to the Suns.
Game Vitals
When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. EST
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass, 950 AM
Odds: Pistons +6
Projected Lineup
Detroit (10-5)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Andre Drummond, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris
Timberwolves (10-5)
Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson, Karl-Anthony Towns
Pre-game Reading
(Detroit Free Press) — Role with Pistons brings more TOs for Avery Bradley
(Detroit News) — Beard: Upcoming stretch will test Pistons’ character
-
Kerr chimes in on Trump-LaVar beef
The Warriors coach isn't surprised that the president and LaVar Ball are in a war of words
-
NBA Sunday scores, highlights, updates
We've got you covered for all the scores and highlights from Sunday's NBA games
-
Lakers' Kuzma comes to defense of Ball
Kyle Kuzma is tired of how his teammate Lonzo Ball is being treated
-
Dubs got win to avoid Embiid trash talk
The Warriors used a huge third quarter to come back from a 23-point deficit to get the win
-
Warriors rally, but Sixers a big problem
Three takeaways from Golden State's 24-point rally past the Sixers
-
Okafor's dad wears 'Free Jah' shirt
Okafor has played only 25 minutes this season