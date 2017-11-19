Pistons vs. Timberwolves GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more

Two up-and-coming teams face off at Target Center

The Detroit Pistons (10-5) entered a hellish part of their schedule doing exactly what you didn’t want them to do — dropping one of the most winnable games in a 15-game stretch by falling to the Indiana Pacers. Worse, they squandered a 22-point lead in the second half.

They look to rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5) at the Target Center. Minnesota has won eight of their past 10 but haven’t exactly faced a murders’ row of competition. Other than a solid win against the Spurs, the Wolves have beaten the Mavs, Jazz, Hornets, Mavs, Pelicans Heat (in overtime) and Thunder. They also lost by 24 to the Warriors and followed it up with an eight-point loss to the Suns.

Game Vitals

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. EST

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass, 950 AM

Odds: Pistons +6

Projected Lineup

Detroit (10-5)

Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Andre Drummond, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris

Timberwolves (10-5)

Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson, Karl-Anthony Towns

