Who's Playing

Portland @ Detroit

Current Records: Portland 28-18; Detroit 13-33

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.48 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Detroit Pistons. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Trail Blazers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 122-117 victory. It was another big night for Portland's shooting guard CJ McCollum, who had 23 points and five assists along with seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Detroit didn't have too much trouble with Toronto at home on Monday as they won 118-104. Detroit's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Hamidou Diallo led the charge as he posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Trail Blazers, who are 23-23 against the spread.

The wins brought Portland up to 28-18 and the Pistons to 13-33. Portland is 16-11 after wins this season, Detroit 2-10.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last nine games against Portland.