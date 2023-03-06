Who's Playing

Portland @ Detroit

Current Records: Portland 30-34; Detroit 15-49

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers since March 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Pistons will take on Portland at 7 p.m. ET at home. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.11 points per contest.

Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 114-90 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit was down 96-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey had a rough night: he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, things were close when Portland and the Orlando Magic clashed on Sunday, but the Trail Blazers ultimately edged out the opposition 122-119. Point guard Damian Lillard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 41 points and six assists in addition to nine boards. The game made it Dame's third in a row with at least 33 points.

The Pistons found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 135-106 punch to the gut against Portland in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Detroit will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.