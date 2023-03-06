Who's Playing
Portland @ Detroit
Current Records: Portland 30-34; Detroit 15-49
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers since March 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Pistons will take on Portland at 7 p.m. ET at home. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.11 points per contest.
Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 114-90 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit was down 96-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey had a rough night: he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, things were close when Portland and the Orlando Magic clashed on Sunday, but the Trail Blazers ultimately edged out the opposition 122-119. Point guard Damian Lillard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 41 points and six assists in addition to nine boards. The game made it Dame's third in a row with at least 33 points.
The Pistons found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 135-106 punch to the gut against Portland in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Detroit will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Portland 135 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 21, 2022 - Portland 119 vs. Detroit 115
- Nov 30, 2021 - Portland 110 vs. Detroit 92
- Apr 10, 2021 - Portland 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Mar 31, 2021 - Portland 124 vs. Detroit 101
- Feb 23, 2020 - Portland 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Mar 30, 2019 - Detroit 99 vs. Portland 90
- Mar 23, 2019 - Portland 117 vs. Detroit 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Detroit 87
- Feb 05, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Portland 91
- Feb 28, 2017 - Detroit 120 vs. Portland 113
- Jan 08, 2017 - Detroit 125 vs. Portland 124
- Mar 06, 2016 - Detroit 123 vs. Portland 103
- Nov 08, 2015 - Detroit 120 vs. Portland 103