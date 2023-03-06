The Detroit Pistons will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 15-49 overall and 8-23 at home, while Portland is 30-34 overall and 13-19 on the road. The Trail Blazers have dominated the head-to-head matchups with the Pistons of late, winning and covering the spread in each of their last five meetings.

That includes a 134-109 win on Jan. 2 as 9.5-point home favorites, but the Pistons have covered the spread in their last three home games. Still, Portland is favored by 6 points in the latest Pistons vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229.5.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers spread: Pistons +6

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 229.5 points

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers money line: Detroit +185, Portland -225

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons found themselves on the receiving end of a 114-90 punch to the gut against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 30 minutes on the court.

The loss was Detroit's seventh in a row but the Pistons have gone 4-3 against the spread during that span. They have also covered in five of their last eight despite having one of the most injury-laden rosters in the league. Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Cade Cunningham (shin), Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (hip) are all out on Monday while Killian Hayes (hand), Rodney McGruder (ankle) and James Wiseman (knee) are all questionable.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Rip City sure made it a nail-biter, but it managed to escape with a 122-119 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and had 41 points and six assists along with nine boards. Lillard is in the midst of an incredible scoring run, averaging 38.1 points per game over his last 25 contests.

Jerami Grant also had a strong day with 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Grant is averaging 20.7 points per game, and he'll be critical as an ancillary scoring option with Anfernee Simons (ankle) out and Portland needing to replace his 21.1 points per game. Center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is also out, robbing the Blazers of their leading rebounder.

