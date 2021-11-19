Who's Playing

Golden State @ Detroit

Current Records: Golden State 13-2; Detroit 4-10

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Dubs strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 104-89. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome an 81-68 deficit. The Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and shot 9-for-16 from downtown and finished with 40 points and six dimes.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Wednesday. The top scorers for Detroit were power forward Jerami Grant (19 points) and shooting guard Cory Joseph (18 points).

The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Dubs up to 13-2 and the Pistons to 4-10. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dubs enter the matchup with a 47.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit has only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Dubs' 6.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.98

Odds

The Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Warriors slightly, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Detroit.